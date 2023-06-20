3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 51,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $104.54 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

