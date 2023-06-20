8,151 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.