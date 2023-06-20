98,076 Shares in Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 14.01% of Global X China Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFS Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Global X China Energy ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X China Energy ETF by 367.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X China Energy ETF by 1,094.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X China Energy ETF stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Global X China Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

