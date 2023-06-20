AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

