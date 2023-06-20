Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $38,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

