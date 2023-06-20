Advance Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.06 and its 200 day moving average is $155.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $186.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

