Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ALK stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,861 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 131,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

