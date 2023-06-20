Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 239,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 129,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $330.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

