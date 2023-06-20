Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

