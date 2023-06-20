Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.85.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

