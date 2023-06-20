Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 87.1% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 246,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.0 %

ALSN opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $54.82.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.