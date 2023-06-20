Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Kercheville Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.2% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $103.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

