Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

