Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

