Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

