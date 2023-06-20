Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

