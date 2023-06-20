Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

