Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

