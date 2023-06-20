Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

