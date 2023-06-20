Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $776,563.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.