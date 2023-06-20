Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.