Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $776,563.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

