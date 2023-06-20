Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

