Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

