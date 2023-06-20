Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

