Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %
AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
