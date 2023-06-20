Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 48,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 104,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $184.92 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.52.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.