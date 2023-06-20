Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Holdings Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,653,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $167.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -176.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.40 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.40.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Recommended Stories

