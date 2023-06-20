Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.3% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

MRK stock opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.39 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

