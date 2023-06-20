Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $426.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $437.21.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.43.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

