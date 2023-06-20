Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

NYSE XOM opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.76. The firm has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

