Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 22,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Alphabet by 32.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 237,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $3,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

