Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 231 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.03. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

