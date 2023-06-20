Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $221.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

