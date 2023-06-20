Avondale Wealth Management Sells 2,100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

AMZN stock opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.27. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

