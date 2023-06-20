Baron Financial Group LLC Invests $201,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $6,096,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 39,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.41. The firm has a market cap of $352.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.