Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $115.04 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $115,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.44. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.16 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

