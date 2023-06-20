Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $137.20 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $137,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

