Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Down 6.2% in May

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 350,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Bit Brother

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Brother stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Bit Brother Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of BTB opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Bit Brother has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Bit Brother Company Profile

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

