Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Dohj LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.