Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 88,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the first quarter worth $80,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BNRE opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

