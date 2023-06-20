Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 88,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the first quarter worth $80,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE BNRE opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $54.13.
Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.
About Brookfield Reinsurance
Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.