CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CAE by 845.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of CAE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,113,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

