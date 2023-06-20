Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $24.66 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock worth $29,709,706. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

