Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

