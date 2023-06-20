Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases 489 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,145,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.1% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 98.2% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

