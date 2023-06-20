Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,546 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Trading Up 2.0 %

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

