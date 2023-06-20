Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $14.70 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,113,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 66.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $458.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

