Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Update

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Cardlytics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $224.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $64.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 23.55% and a negative net margin of 164.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Equity Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 71.5% in the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 1,508,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 628,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 664.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 399,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

