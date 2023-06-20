Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Update

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Cardlytics Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $224.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $64.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 23.55% and a negative net margin of 164.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
