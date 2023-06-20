Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,810,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 128,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Macquarie upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

