CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.