Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Centene were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

