CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

