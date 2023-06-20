CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 1,940 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Price Performance

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $184.92 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $186.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

